ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced incentives for businesses as part of the government’s policy to strike a balance between protecting people through a targeted lockdown and ensuring the vulnerable needy are provided for.

“The Ehsaas emergency cash prog[amme] is underway & we are seeking to offer business incentives with tax refunds & opening up the construction sector while keeping agri sector open,” he said in a Twitter statement.

With tax refunds & opening up the construction sector while keeping agri sector open. SBP’s initiatives for businesses during the COVID19 will help keep businesses afloat & prevent massive unemployment. pic.twitter.com/WW5dBzcHiz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 11, 2020

Sharing a video statement of SBP Governor Reza Baqir, the prime minister said the SBP’s initiatives for businesses during the COVID-19 will help keep businesses afloat and prevent massive unemployment.

