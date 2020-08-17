Web Analytics
Remittances hit record high of $2.76bn in July: SBP

SBP Remittances Rose

KARACHI: Remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose to  $2,768 million in July this year, the highest ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report, the remittances showed an increase of $740mn (or 36.5pc) over last July and an increase of $302mn (or 12.2pc) over June 2020.

The growth rate in remittances compared to the same month in the previous year is around twice as high as the Eid-ul-Adha related seasonality typically experienced over the last decade, the SBP said in a statement.

Since the global outbreak of coronavirus in February 2020, remittances have increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

SBP further pointed out that several factors have likely supported the growth in remittances to date, including orderly exchange rate conditions and policy steps taken by the State Bank and the federal government under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative.

Read More: PM Imran terms ‘record increase’ in remittances good news for economy

These steps include reducing the threshold for eligible transactions from USD 200 to USD 100 under the Reimbursement of Telegraphic Transfer (TT) Charges Scheme, an increased push towards adoption of digital channels, and targeted marketing campaigns to promote formal channels for sending remittances, said SBP.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed record increase in remittances as good news for the country’s economy.

