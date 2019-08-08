SBP reserves dip $30.8 million

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign reserves dipped US$30.8 million to $15.2 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15.2 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follow:

Foreign reserves held by the SBP: $7.72 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7.29 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $15.2 billion

The central bank said the SBP reserves plunged $30.8 million to $7.72 billion owing to the country’s external financial requirements, including external debt servicing and other debt amortisation.

