Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SBP reserves dip $30.8 million

payment

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign reserves dipped US$30.8 million to $15.2 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15.2 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follow:

Foreign reserves held by the SBP: $7.72 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7.29 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $15.2 billion

The central bank said the SBP reserves plunged $30.8 million to $7.72 billion owing to the country’s external financial requirements, including external debt servicing and other debt amortisation.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PNSC, PQA, KPT not to be privatised due to strategic importance, profitability

Business

Pakistan’s exports rise, imports go down in July: Ministry of Commerce

Pakistan

PM reiterates commitment to provide all possible facilities to investors

Business

Saudi buyer eases rules, opens door to Black Sea grain


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close