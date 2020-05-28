SBP reserves fall by $55mn

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $55 million to $12,073 million during the week ending on May 21, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the central bank’s weekly report, the total foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 18,597.9 million on the corresponding date.

The net reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6,524 million.

SBP reserves decreased by $55 million to 12,073 million due to external debt repayments, read the report.

Read More: SBP foreign reserves go down by US$141 mn

Earlier on May 21, Pakistan’s foreign reserves had witnessed a decline of United States Dollar (USD) 141 million after external debt repayments of US$ 156.1 were made by March 15.

According to the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country had stood at US$ 18,618.3 million on 15 May.

According to a break-up of the reserves provided by the SBP, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank had stood at $12,129.3 million while commercial banks held liquid foreign reserves of $6,489 million.

Comments

comments