SBP reserves increase by $13mn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending on 10TH of July, rose by $13 million to $12.05 billion, ARY News reported.

Sharing details of the foreign reserves held by the country, the SBP in its statement said that the total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at US$ 18,952.6 million.

According to the central bank’s weekly report, SBP currently held the foreign reserves of upto $12,054.9 million and $6,897.7 million reserves held by the commercial banks.

Read More: SBP reserves rise to $12bn

Earlier on July 9, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending on July 3, had risen by $810 million to $12.04 billion.

According to the central bank’s weekly report, the increase had been attributed to proceeds of $1,000 million as loan disbursement from China to Pakistan.

During the week, the SBP had also made government’s external debt payments of $231.2 million. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank had increased by $8 million to $6.74 billion, the report had said.

Comments

comments