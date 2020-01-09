SBP reserves jump $14mn to $11.5bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net reserves increased by $14 million to $11.50 billion during the week ending December 03, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

According to the central bank’s data, the country’s total foreign reserves stood at $18.84 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $11.50 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6.58 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $18.084billion.

Earlier on January 2, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net reserves increased by $582 million to $11.48 billion during the week ending December 27.

Read More: IMF programme boosts pace of macroeconomic stalibisation: SBP report

On December 26, Pakistan had received $452.4 mn on as a second tranche of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Confirming the report, a spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the release of second tranche amounting to over $452mn showed IMF’s confidence over the government’s economic policies. The amount will be added to the bank’s data next week, he added.

