SBP reserves jump $82mn to $11.58bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net reserves increased by $82.3 million to $11.58 billion during the week ending January 10, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by the central bank, the country’s total foreign reserves stood at $18.12 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $11.58 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6.53 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $18.12 billion.

Read More: Pakistan gained investments worth $1.8 billion in six months: SBP

Earlier in the day, in a statement by the spokesperson of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, it had been announced that the rate of investment in the country saw an increase of 68 per cent from July till December.

The statement had further read that foreign investment in Pakistan was recorded at 1.34 billion dollars in the past six months.

The performance of the Pakistan stock market had remained satisfactory with earnings of 4520 million dollars in the six-month pocket. Collective investment in the last 6 months was estimated at 1.8 billion dollars.

Comments

comments