SBP reserves remain stable at $13.29 billion

KARACHI: The country’s foreign reserves held by the central bank remained stable during the week ending on December 11, 2020, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On December 11, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,298.8 million, the same as in the previous week.

The central bank said the overall foreign reserves of the country stood at $20.38 billion.

