SBP to announce Monetary policy today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its Monetary Policy to set interest rate for the next two months on Friday (Today), ARY News reported.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the central bank will meet today at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy and it will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

Currently, the interest rate is fixed at 7 per cent across the country.

In the last meeting of the MPC, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had decided against changing the interest rate from seven percent for the next two months.

The interest rate would remain unchanged at seven percent for the next two months, the SBP announcement read.

The central bank had further said that the rate of inflation would remain between seven to nine percent during the ongoing fiscal year. “Most of the economic indicators are getting improved,” it said adding that large-scale manufacturing has also witnessed positive growth.

Comments

comments