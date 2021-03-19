Web Analytics
SBP reserves rise $4m to $13b

sbp foreign exchange reserves

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $13 billion during the week ending on March 12, showing an increase of $4 million or 0.03%.

According to the central bank, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20 billion.

Net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $7 million.

Also Read: SBP says digital transactions surged 24pc in second quarter of FY-21

Overall liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.15 billion as of March 5, 2021. Net reserves held by the SBP stood at $13.16 billion while net reserves held by the commercial banks reduced by $14 million to $7.14 billion.

