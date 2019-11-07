Web Analytics
SBP’s reserves jump $443 million to $8.35 billion

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased by $443 million to $8.35 billion during the week ending November 1.

According to the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.51 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan:  $8.35 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : $7.16 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves​​​ : $15.51 billion

