SC upholds 3 death sentences for man who murdered wife, daughters

ISLAMABAD: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by a convict challenging his death sentence in a triple murder case.

Headed by Justice Mansoor Malik, the bench upheld three death sentences awarded to Imran by a trial court for murdering his wife and two daughters over a domestic dispute. As a ditch-attempt, the convict moved the appeal in the apex court after the high court turned down his plea to overturn his conviction.

His lawyer contended before the bench that the prosecution failed to prove his client had any personal grudge with the deceased persons.

At this, Justice Malik remarked the lawyer was suggesting that since there was no motive behind the murders, the convict should be set free. The appellant committed three murders and this is nothing in your opinion, he censured the counsel.

Earlier, on October 28, the SC had acquitted a murder suspect, Yaseen, after 12 years by giving him the benefit of doubt. Muhammad Yaseen has been imprisoned in Okara jail since 2008 over allegedly murdering a citizen over a minor dispute. He had been pronounced death sentence by a trial court and later it was converted into life imprisonment by the high court.

