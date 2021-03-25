SC allows shifting of Daniel Pearl murder accused to Lahore’s Lakhpat Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted on Thursday a plea to shift Daniel Pearl murder case accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, reported ARY News.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directed the Punjab chief secretary to appear on next hearing.

An additional advocate general stated before the court that the accused moved a plea seeking to shift him to Punjab.

Observing that the court is not satisfied with the continued detention of Omar Saeed Shaikh and other accused despite their acquittal in the murder case, Justice Bandial instructed the government to provide all facilities to them.

The additional AG said the provincial government has decided to keep Shaikh in jail employees’ colony. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, a member of the bench, questioned when the accused will be shifted to Punjab, to which, the attorney general replied that he will be shifted within a week.

Adjourning the hearing for two weeks, the SC directed the government to provide all health facilities to the accused who, his lawyer said, is unwell and needs treatment. The court called for compliance reports to be submitted in the judges’ chamber for perusal.

