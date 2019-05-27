In a first, SC hears cases through E-Court system

ISLAMABAD: For the first time, Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing cases through E-Court system from today (Monday).

The launch of the electronic system is first of its kind in the judicial history of Pakistan that courts are connected through application of latest video-link connectivity.

The system will benefit the lawyers as well as litigants and make the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people approaching courts for redressal of their grievances.

As per details, initially, this facility is being started at the Principal Seat, Islamabad and the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has started to hear cases through this facility from today.

E-Court facility will provide an effective and efficient platform which will discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the branch registry is situated.

