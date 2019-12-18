CJP did not issue any direction to special court, clarifies SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has refuted the media reports regarding the statement of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, ‘was taken out of context’, a clarification message said on Wednesday.

The apex court released a clarification message regarding the meeting of CJP Khosa and journalists.

The message read that the chief justice had not issued any directions to the special court hearing the high treason case against former military ruler General Retd Pervez Musharraf.

It added that the publications related to the special court are baseless and out of context. The apex court urged to widely spread its clarification message just like the media reports circulated across the country.

It also said that the benches of the top court headed by CJP Khosa had heard different aspects of Musharraf’s case and the directions were given in the court proceedings for its early deposition. The other members of the benches include Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Tariq Pervez, whereas, a three-member bench had given decisions in two related cases.

The bench had directed the special court to hear the case without making any delay in accordance with the law. One more case was also heard by the chief justice, Justice Mansoor Ali and Justice Munib Akhtar which gave a verdict to order the special court to hear the treason case on the next date, it said.

The special court has authority to proceed with the course of action if an accused person failed to appear in the hearing or record his statement. It is clarified that CJP Khosa had not given any direction except the two decisions for the special court.

