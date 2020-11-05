ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has granted pre-arrest bail of an accused Abdul Majeed Soomro in Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) corruption case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The apex court conducted the hearing of the bail plea submitted by co-accused Abdul Majeed Soomro in Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) corruption case.

Soomro’s lawyer told the court that his client made a documentary for the department, adding that he was nominated in the corruption case as an accused.

Read: SHC rejects bail plea of ex-MD of STDC

The lawyer Nisar A Mujahid continued that allegation levelled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was incorrect that no film was made for STDC. He said that all records related to the approval of the film was provided with the petition.

Later, the top court approved pre-arrest bail plea of Soomro and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000. The apex court also issued a notice to the anti-corruption watchdog to submit response in the next hearing.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs175 million.

