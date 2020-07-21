SC directs CAA to submit report on action against pilots possessing fake licences

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to immediately complete inquiry against pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who are possessing fake licences, ARY News reported.

The apex court issued directives while hearing the suo motu case related to the Covid-19 crisis. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing the case.

During the hearing, the apex court has ordered to file criminal cases against officials who were involved in the issuance of fake licensing to pilots.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over reports of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“There was a time when Hollywood actors considered travelling in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) an honor, but look at the situation today, where does PIA stand?” remarked CJP Gulzar.

CJP Gulzar said that PIA is protecting fake pilots and the court will put a ban on hirings in Pakistan International Airlines.

At which, Managing Director PIA informed the court that Sindh High Court (SHC) had recently restored five fake pilots on a restraining order.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed the court that the government is bringing reforms in the authority.

“You are not capable of running CAA,” the CJP remarked.

The Supreme Court has ordered authorities to immediately conclude action against pilots holding fake licenses and submit reports in the next two weeks.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for the next two weeks.

