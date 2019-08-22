SC disqualifies GDA member, orders re-election in PS-11 Larkana

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali Khan elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad declared election tribunal’s decision void and ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali Khan was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in 2018 general elections.

Petitioner Nida Khuhro of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had challenged election of the GDA member.

The bench directed the election commission to issue schedule for re-election in the Sindh Assembly constituency.

The apex court disqualified Moazam Ali Khan for failing to declare his assets.

Petitioner Nida Khuhro’s counsel had argued in the case that Moazam Ali Khan did not stated correct information regarding land in the nomination papers and pleaded the court to disqualify him under Article 62 and 63.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the counsel how much land was declared in the nomination papers.

The counsel said that Moazam owned around 140 acres of land and he declared 61 acres in the nomination papers.

The court after hearing arguments of the lawyers had reserved judgment in the case on August 1st.

