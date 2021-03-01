Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SC directed ECP to ensure transparency in Senate polls: Fawad

SC ECP senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Supreme Court’s opinion on presidential reference seeking Senate Elections through open ballot, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the SC  has endorsed the narrative to end corrupt practices and horse-trading in the Senate polls, ARY News reported. 

Taking on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has not accepted complete secrecy of the ballot in the Senate polls.

 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been asked to ensure transparent elections, he added.

Read more: Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: SC gives opinion on presidential reference

The Supreme Court (SC), in its opinion on the presidential reference on open Senate vote has said that Senate elections will be held through secret ballot.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of PTM leaders

Pakistan

Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: SC gives opinion on presidential…

Must Read

Lockdown enforced in Mirpur amid rising coronavirus cases

Health

1,392 new infections, 36 Covid deaths reported in 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close