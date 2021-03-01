SC directed ECP to ensure transparency in Senate polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Supreme Court’s opinion on presidential reference seeking Senate Elections through open ballot, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the SC has endorsed the narrative to end corrupt practices and horse-trading in the Senate polls, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has not accepted complete secrecy of the ballot in the Senate polls.

سپریم کورٹ نے کرپشن کے خاتمے ،ہارس ٹریڈنگ کی حوصلہ شکنی اور اراکین کے لین دین کے معاملات کو ختم کرنے کے مؤقف کو تسلیم کر لیا ہے اور مکمل خفیہ رائے دہی کا اصول نہیں مانا الیکشن کمیشن کو کہا گیا ہے کہ وہ شفاف انتخابات کیلئے اقدامات کرے جس میں Traceable Ballot شامل ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 1, 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been asked to ensure transparent elections, he added.

The Supreme Court (SC), in its opinion on the presidential reference on open Senate vote has said that Senate elections will be held through secret ballot.

