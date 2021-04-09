SC fixes hearing of bail petitions of accused in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed the hearings of bail petitions filed by accused in different corruption cases including fake bank accounts and assets beyond income, ARY News reported on Friday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam will hear bail petitions of three accused in fake bank accounts case on April 12.

The top court will also hear the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khursheed Shah in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income on April 15.

The SC Registrar Office issued notices to all parties including Khursheed Shah’s counsel and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the forthcoming hearing.

Moreover, the apex court also fixed the hearing of an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against foreign funding case. A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam will hear the petition.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared Akbar S Babar a party in the PTI foreign funding case. Imran Khan had moved to the top court for challenging the verdict of the election commission.

