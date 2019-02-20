ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday released suspects involved in murder of a doctor in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Abdur Rasheed and Rashid Aziz were freed by the court today (Feb 20). Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the suspects were nominated in the case due to wrong identification parade.

He stated that relevant law of the identification parade was in place for 150 years. “Why the prosecution doesn’t doesn’t look into such matters,” he added.

Read: SC acquits murder suspect on ‘benefit of doubt’

The CJP said it was supposed to be explained in the identification parade about role of a particular suspect in the crime.

He said the same mistakes were being repeated for over 100 years. “A witness identified the suspect who wasn’t even present on the crime site,” he lamented.

We are here to deliver a verdict under the ambits of law, he added.

The chief justice said identification parade was a matter of life and death. “There is no margin of error in it,” he stated.

On Feb 18, the Supreme Court had acquitted a man who was awarded capital punishment for allegedly murdering a citizen in Rawalpindi back in 2011

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa overturned the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict that had upheld the death sentence handed to Muhammad Zaman.

Comments

comments