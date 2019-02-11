SC gives FIA four weeks to complete inquiry in Asghar Khan case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete the Asghar Khan case inquiry within four weeks and submit a report, reported ARY News.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan stated that the FIA report will be reviewed when the defence secretary submits his reply.

During the hearing, the court ordered to complete the inquiry involving retired military officials.”We will check if our orders are followed or not.”

Justice Gulzar questioned why court martial inquiries have not been initiated against military officers. In response, the attorney general said, “Evidences have been found during the inquiry and court marital is the only way forward.”

Upon hearing this, Justice Ahmad remarked that, “Altaf Hussain and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) also received money but his name did not come forward in the case or the FIA report.”

“Hussain is not in the country,” responded the attorney general. “FIA report included his name;” adding that a military officer can also be court-martialed after retirement for committing fraud or corruption.

He further relayed to the court that the government is in talks with the British government regarding the former MQM chief. “We are in talks with them regarding Hussain and few others accused persons.”

Towards the end of the hearing, Justice Ahmad concluded that the FIA merely wants to get rid of the case.

Hearing was adjourned for four weeks.

