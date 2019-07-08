SC halts former Balochistan minister Faiq Jamali to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea of former Balochistan minister Mir Faiq Jamali seeking to contest elections, ARY News reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ruled that Mir Faiq Jamali could not contest polls until November 28, 2026.

Counsel of Mr. Jamali argued that his client completed his jail sentence in October 2013 in a NAB case and he can now contest the elections.

Chief Justice Khosa said that Faiq Jamali completed his jail sentence but the accountability court had also imposed Rs. 60 million fine over him. A person who completes his punishment under the accountability law, stands disqualified for 10 years after completing the sentence, CJP said.

“Your client completed jail sentence but didn’t pay the fine,” chief justice supreme court told the lawyer.

“My client paid his fine on November 29, 2016,” the counsel of Mir Faiq Jamali replied.

His period of 10-year disqualification began after payment of the fine, the CJP said. “He can contest elections after 2026,” Chief Justice Khosa said.

An accountability court had handed 14-year jail sentence and six million rupees fine to Faiq Jamal over corruption charges. He was released from prison after completing his jail term in October 2013.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had contested Jamali’s election bid in the court.

