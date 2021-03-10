SC hears PTI plea against ECP decision of re-election in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench while hearing the PTI plea against the ECP’s decision of re-election in NA-75 Daska sought a detailed reply from the election commission, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Tuesday.

A three-judge SC bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and consisting of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard an appeal filed by PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi seeking suspension of the election commission’s re-election order.

The ECP had ordered re-election in the entire constituency on March 18 after dubious results of the by-poll.

Counsel Shahzad Shaukat argued in the court that the election commission went beyond its authority to order re-election in the constituency on March 18.

The counsel sought the court’s order for suspension of the ECP decision till the next hearing of the case.

Justice Bandial observed that the hearing could be completed before the polling day. The court asked the counsel to give his arguments on jurisdiction of the election commission.

The court adjourned further hearing of the matter till Tuesday adding that the petition for restraining order will also be heard on the same day.

The court also summoned detailed reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan over the matter.

