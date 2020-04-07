SC declares high courts’ prisoner release orders null and void

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared high courts’ decision to release of under-trail prisoners amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country as null and void, ARY News reported.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed announced the decision in prisoners’ release case.

The apex court overturned Sindh High Court (SHC), Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders and rejected all release orders of prisoners involved in high profile crimes, drugs case.

The SC accepted the Attorney General of Pakistan recommendations and ordered to arrest all released prisoners.

The release of prisoners involved in NAB and high profile cases will be decided according to law, said SC in a verdict. The people accused of violence against women and children won’t be released, it added.

During yesterday’s hearing, the SC bench remarked that the court could not release the prisoners and wants to analyze the federal government’s performance to counter the pandemic.

“No work is being done by the government apart from holding meetings. The Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) of all hospitals in Islamabad are closed.

Read more: IHC grants bail to 408 prisoners amid coronavirus fears

Last week, the Supreme Court had suspended orders issued by the IHC relating to the release of under-trial prisoners amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to 408 prisoners imprisoned at Adiala Jail under minor offences amid coronavirus fears.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah had approved bail petitions of the prisoners.

Comments

comments