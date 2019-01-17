SC issues written verdict on 20% reduction in school fees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a detailed judgement pertaining to the 20 percent reduction in private schools fee case, reported Radio Pakistan.

A-three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had heard the case earlier.

In the detailed judgement, the court clarified that its order dated 13-12-2018 applies to all schools which charge fees in excess of five thousand rupees per month throughout the country without any exception.

The order adds that all awards, scholarships and other incentives already given to students shall remain intact and not be reduced nor withdrawn.

The court ordered that the schools shall not take any steps for reducing the salaries or number of teachers who were employed with schools at the time when the interim order was passed.

It is pertinent to note that despite SC orders, some schools in Karachi had issued fee vouchers for June and July to students earlier this week.

Sources relayed that a few schools of Karachi deliberately ignored and refused to pay heed to SC orders pertaining to June and July’s school fees.

On Dec 13, the SC had ordered private schools to cut their fees by 20 percent and return the 50 percent of the amount they received during summer vacations.

Parents of students are still burdened with the excessive amount of fees charged for a period when their children don’t even attend school. They were handed the aforementioned vouchers along with January fee challans.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to file a case against private school owners refusing to cut down monthly fees after court orders.

