SC issues notice to NAB in Liaquat Qaimkhani’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on here on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the bail plea of former director-general parks KMC, Liaquat Qaimkhani in the fake bank accounts case.

The bail plea was heard by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial. At the outset of the hearing, Justice Bandial remarked it is not right that NAB is arresting everyone.

The court after issuing notice to the NAB in the bail plea of Liaquat Qaimkhani, adjourned further proceedings in the case for an indefinite period.

An accountability court had recently extended the judicial remand of Liaquat Qaimkhani for 30 days, in a fake bank accounts case.

The court while extending his judicial remand for a month ordered jail authorities to present him before the court on November 6 again.

On September 19, 2019 NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in the city’s PECHS Society on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, the team had also recovered a treasure trove of eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers. Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cuff-links were also seized in the raid.

The team had also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

