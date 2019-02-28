LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Thursday dissolved the managing body of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), ARY News reported.

Hearing the case at the Lahore registry, a three-member bench of the SC, headed by Justice Manzoor Malik lifted ban on PKLI President Dr Saeed Akhter’s foreign travel.

The court directed to run the PKLI’s administrative matters as per law and asked the affectees to approach the concerned forum.

Read More: PKLI case: SC dismayed at Punjab govt’s performance

Earlier, then Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, on January 6, had came down hard on Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid over the provincial government’s performance in the health sector.

A two-judge bench, headed by the chief justice, reprimanded the minister over failure to comply with the court directives for carrying out first ever pediatric liver transplant at the Pakistan Liver and Kidney Research Institute (PKLI).

“The institute had been given to private individuals despite the government having spent Rs22 billion on it. It should have been taken over by the government,” Justice Nisar remarked.

