KMC vs K-Electric case: SC grills Mayor Karachi and KE

KARACHI: Hearing the ongoing case against two of the top institutes of the country in Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Karachi registry, Justice Gulzar Ahmed today remarked that K-Electric was only in Pakistan to make money, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Karachi Metropolitan Commission (KMC) against Karachi Electric (K-Electric) case has gone on for a while and in today’s proceedings, K-electric was seen getting grilled to the brim.

The judge presiding over the debacle, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the power generation institute responsible for powering one of the biggest cities in the world had no moral inclination towards the country, hence were just exploiting a business opportunity.

Gulzar added that. “Whatever K-Electric wanted to earn, it has earned it.”

“They will skin Karachi-iites alive if afforded the opportunity,” lashed out the judge.

Justice Gulzar then directing his attention towards the lawyer presenting K-Electric’s case quipped: “Is the company here to run a welfare organization?”

Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar at this moment chipped in and said that the power generator was indebt by Rs 7 billion to the local government.

Akhtar urged the court to pressure the institute so that it may shell out the owed money.

Justice Gulzar in reply admonished the prosecutor representing K-Electric and said that if the company intends to cut off power supply due to non-payment then it should first set an example by paying what it owes to the government.

Gulzar then directing attention towards the Mayor Karachi said that he himself along with his employees were also exploiting the opportunity and using free electricity.

Taking a jibe at the Mayor, Justice Gulzar said: “If you can’t afford to pay your electricity bills then one must switch to candle lights and gas lamps.”

An official of the Sindh Government was then inquired from that how the government was intending to deal with the conundrum to which he replied that the provincial government had released Rs 340 million for both the institutes.

The court ordered all stakeholders to sit together and resolve their squabbles amicably.

