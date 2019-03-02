SC to take up Mukhtar Mai’s review appeal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on Wednesday a review petition challenging the acquittal of 13 suspects in the Mukhtar Mai gang rape case, reported ARY News.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the review petition which the victim woman had instituted in Mary 2011.

In 2002, a jirga [village council] ordered Mai to be gang-raped after her brother was accused of having extra-marital affair with a woman of a rival clan.

An anti-terrorism court had in Aug 2002 sentenced six men to death. Four of the convicts were awarded capital punishment for raping Mai and two for being part of the jirga.

Read Also: Women as ‘collateral’ in Pakistan jirga justice

Later, the Lahore High Court Multan bench acquitted five of the convicts and converted the death sentence of accused Abdul Khaliq to life imprisonment.

Afterwards, Mai went to the apex court, challenging the acquittal of the accused. A three-judge bench of the apex court had in April 2011 rejected her appeal by a majority of two to one. Justice Nasirul Mulk had written a dissenting note, diverging from the majority opinion of Justice Mian Shakirullah Jan and Mian Saqib Nisar.

Comments

comments