SC serves notice to NAB in Khawaja brothers bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday served notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bail plea of Khawaja brothers, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir heard the plea of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

Ashtar Ausaf, the counsel of Khawaja brothers in his initial arguments before the bench said, the reference is under hearing against his clients and the NAB has failed to prove charges against them so far.

Statements of only 52 witnesses have been recorded out of total 122, he added. The court was pleaded to seek detailed report from the NAB about the reference and grant bail to Khawaja Saad and his brother.

The court summoning the thorough report from the NAB deferred the hearing till March 10.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

