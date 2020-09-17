SC orders arrest of Mehar triple murder case accused in a week

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the police to arrest absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case within a week, ARY News reported.

A bench comprised of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered the DIG Hyderabad to present the investigation record of the triple murder case before the court in next hearing.

The bench in suo moto hearing of the triple murder in Mehar taluka in Dadu district of Sindh blasted the police performance and remarked that “police deliberately avoiding arrest of the accused.”

“What practical steps the police has taken for arrest of the absconders,” Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked the DIG Hyderabad who was summoned in the hearing. “Police conducting raids to arrest the accused,” the DIG replied.

“Show the police diary of the raids,” the bench demanded. “Presently I have no police record,” the police officer replied.

“The assets of accused have been ceased, deputy commissioner informed the bench.

Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio told the court that the SHO, who was present in the murder has been reinstated. Police didn’t include him in the investigation. The government still failed to announce head money for arrest of the absconders, she said.

The bench sought explanation from Sindh government for its failure to announce bounty for arrest of the absconders.

“Police has failed to arrest the accused for last two and half year, what time it requires more to arrest them?” Justice Faisal Arab questioned.

The court ordered the police to arrest the accused within a week and adjourned further hearing of the case till next week.

Umm-e-Rubab, representing the aggrieved family, said that her father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down by two former PPP MPAs in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the triple murder case of her slain family members by herself.

