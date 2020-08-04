SC orders releasing APS attack inquiry report to Attorney General

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday assured parents of the martyred children in Army Public School attack case hearing that those responsible for the tragedy would not be spared.

The suo motu case of the 2014 APS attack heard by a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The court directed for providing the judicial commission report of the Army Public School tragedy to Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan.

CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, directed the Attorney General to take instructions from the federal government on the judicial commission report.

The top judge said that the perpetrators of negligence will be dealt in accordance with the law.

The court directed the AGP to seek instructions from the government on the report adding that the case will be taken forward in light of the attorney general’s reply.

The bench also directed the AGP to appear in person in the next hearing of the case after four weeks.

One of the parents remarked that the children are not safe in Pakistan, to which Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked to trust the court’s procedures as the miscreants would be dealt with according to the law.

The parents also demanded for a copy of the report, to which the chief justice said that it is a classified report, which is presently being given to the attorney general. “We had constituted the commission and we will take the matter to its logical end,” the CJP remarked.

A judicial commission formed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had submitted its report on the APS attack to the Supreme Court on July 10.

In 2014 Army Public School attack in Peshawar over 140 people, most of them students, were martyred by terrorists.

