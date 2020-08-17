SC orders return of state land granted by NHA for two petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court on Monday ordered return of the state land given on lease for petrol pumps in Faisalabad by the NHA, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

Two petrol pumps have been established on green belt and a joy park in Faisalabad.

A counsel informed the court that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has granted lease of the state land to the filling stations.

“The NHA is not above the law it was not granted the state land for business,” Justice Qazi Ameen, a member of the bench said.

“Let some rights of the people of this country intact,” the Justice remarked. “This joke with the state land should be ended,” he further said.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the NHA has allowed petrol pumps on the Green Belt with Rs 30,000

annual rent. “How this land for green belt allotted for petrol pump,” the top judge questioned.

“The court could not give permission for the state land to be granted in such a low price,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked.

“All pumps established on green belts will be removed,” Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

The court called a report from the Punjab government over the matter within four weeks.

The Supreme Court in a previous hearing of the case sought lease details of the petrol pumps established on state land around the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

The court had also sought details of land allotted to petrol pumps, hotels and restaurants and details of licences issued by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

