Karachi encroachments: SC seeks ‘comprehensive plan’ from Sindh govt in two weeks

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks elucidating measures to restore Karachi to its original shape, ARY News reported.

The court also sought master plan of the city enacted after 1950.

During hearing to review implementation of court orders for removal of encroachments at SC’s Karachi Registry, Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the apex court expressed resentment for ‘ruining’ of city’s infrastructure.

Referring to advocate general Sindh, the judge said: “We won’t believe your false tales, we will not lap it up.”

“You’re being controlled by someone else,” Justice Ahmed said to AG Sindh.

He said no compromise would be made on the situation of Karachi. “Give us a master plan of the city that was introduced after 1950,” he ordered.

He stated that at least 500 buildings in Karachi are to be demolished by the authorities. “All constructions on Malir River are needed to be razed,” he said.

He observed that there used to be bungalows on both sides of Shahrah-e-Faisal, but it’s now replaced by commercial plazas and buildings. “Everyone is busy making money,” he resented.

“The connivance of all institutions has led to destruction of the city’s infrastructure,” the SC judge remarked.

The court also ordered the Sindh government to consult experts over ‘destruction’ of the city [caused in the wake of violation of master plan].

While rejecting the provincial government report on illegal constructions, the court sought fresh report within two weeks.

Demolition of marriage halls ordered

The Supreme Court also ordered to demolish all marriage halls situated along three major arteries of the city falling within the remits of Cantonment Board.

The apex court ordered that all wedding halls situated along Karsaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Rashid Minhas Road be demolished. It also directed authorities to raze cinemas, commercial plazas and markets in cantonment areas.

Hearing the case, the court summoned heads of Airport Security Force (ASF), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other relevant authorities.

The top court also sought report from heads of the aforesaid institutions within two weeks.

