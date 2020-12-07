SC directs provision of electricity meters to houses of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to provide electricity meters to the houses in the Afghan refugee camp and asked the foreign nationals to submit their applications to get the power connections, ARY News reported on Monday.

A two-member bench of the top court led by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard a case related to the provision of electricity meters to the houses in Afghan refugee camp in Peshawar.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer told the SC bench that Afghan refugees are being provided electricity in accordance with the power tariff approved in 1971. He added that the power tariff had been increased after the issuance of a notification in 2012.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed remarked that each foreign citizen who is residing in Pakistan will comply with the regulations of the country. The foreign citizens have the right to avail all facilities while residing in Pakistan in accordance with the law.

He further remarked that the children of Afghan refugees are getting the education and the foreign nationals should be given electricity connection.

The apex court wrapped up the case after ordering the power supply company to provide electricity meters immediately after receiving the applications from Afghan refugees.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Peshawar High Court had earlier ordered PESCO authorities to provide single meters to the consumers or to withdraw its notification issued in 2012.

