SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Jan 4

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed a presidential reference on Senate elections for hearing on January 4.

A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi, will hear the reference.

Last week, the federal government filed the reference in the SC under Article 186 of the Constitution. President Dr. Arif Alvi signed the reference and sent it to the apex court seeking its opinion about holding the upcoming Senate polls through open ballot.

The government has sought opinion of the court if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.

The federal cabinet in its December 15 session had decided to seek the opinion of the SC over the matter.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan while talking to the media earlier had said that the government will seek the interpretation of Article 226 of the Constitution. Article 226 says all elections under the Constitution other than those of the prime minister and chief ministers shall be held through secret ballot.

