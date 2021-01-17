SC delists hearing of presidential reference on Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has delisted hearing of presidential reference seeking opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“It is notified for information of all concerned advocates advocate on record and concerned parties that the following case fixed on 18.01.2020 in Final Cause List No 3/2021 before Bench No. I comprising Mr Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi is delisted,” the Supreme Court of Pakistan stated in a notice.

The registrar’s office of the apex court had earlier fixed the case for hearing on January 18.

A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi is hearing the reference.

The court had issued notices to all stakeholders and has received replies of the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the National Assembly. Both the provinces have supported to conduct Senate elections by open ballot.

Read More: Senate elections case: AG presents arguments before top court

The bench had issued notices to Advocate Generals, the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and the Speakers of provincial assemblies.

The Sindh government yesterday opposed any changes to the electoral process for the Senate elections aimed at allowing voting through an open ballot.

The Sindh government will submit its response to a presidential reference before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the next week.

