SC reinstates life term of murder convict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday revoked an acquittal order by a high court of a death row convict in the murder case, and reinstated his life sentence, ARY News reported.

The apex court declared the high court’s decision void that released the convict, Hazrat Ali, who was serving life sentence. A petition was filed in the top court challenging the high court order in the case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that it was ironic that case investigations don’t come out in detail even at the Supreme Court level.

“The top court also spends time to understand the case background.” “It’s witnessed here that complications are further compounded to trip up the courts, the CJP stated.

He said witnesses give conflicting statements that create difficulties during probe. The chief justice regretted that none of the witnesses spoke truth in this case as well. No one kept the sanctity of their oath in this honourable place, he added.

Justice Khosa said investigation institutions were meant to dig out facts, but to no avail.

After giving his observations, the CJP ordered arrest of the convict in the murder case. While the man accused of murder was arrested from the courtroom.

