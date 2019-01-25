KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bail petition of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) deputy director Atif Hussain in a China-cutting case, ARY News reported.

“They don’t deserve any concession after what they did to Karachi,” observed Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who headed an apex court bench which was seized with the hearing of the petition.

The bench directed the accountability court concerned to wrap up within three months the reference related to china-cutting – a term used to describe illegal slicing of parks and lands earmarked for recreational activities in the city.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the judge that KDA officials sold out amenity plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s 36 Scheme.

The bench came down hard on the NAB prosecutor for failing to present witnesses in the NAB court. “We listen to and see what has been happening in NAB courts. Why are cases coming up before us?” asked Justice Gulzar who expressed concern over slow progress in NAB cases.

The investigation officer of the case said the bureau took some time to arrest the accused who were at large, adding that all the accused had been arrested now. He further informed that two out of 23 witnesses in the case have passed away.

Justice Gulzar directed NAB to present all witnesses in the court on a single day.

Comments

comments