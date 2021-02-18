SC returns 12-kanal land to owner donated for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has returned the property papers to the owner who had donated 12-kanal land for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a petition which sought the return of the land donated for the dams fund.

During the hearing, the owner’s son told the SC bench that his father had donated the land for the dams fund due to depression.

CJP expressed severe outrage and remarked that the petitioner is wasting the time of the court. He asked the petitioner’s son for calling his father a patient with depression just to get money.

The petitioner Sheikh Aftab told the court that he had donated the property for dams fund after being fed up with the land mafia. He added that the criminals had not only occupied the land but also filed a case against the family.

The chief justice maintained that it will be okay if someone is willingly giving donations for the dams fund. He asked the petitioner to take back their property papers.

Later, the top court asked SC Registrar Office to return the property documents to the petitioner Sheikh Aftab.

