SC returns pleas for referendum on presidential form of govt

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to admit for hearing two constitutional petitions calling for a nation-wide referendum on the establishment of presidential form of government in the country.

The SC registrar raised objections on the petitions saying the petitioners have not approached other relevant forums before moving the top court, nor are the certificates attached with the petitions in accordance with the law.

It was stated in the petitions that an overwhelming majority of the people are fed up with the parliamentary form of government and desired the presidential form of government in the country.

They pleaded with the top court to direct the Prime Minister of Pakistan to hold a referendum under the Clause of 6 of the Article 48 of the Constitution to determine whether the people want presidential form of government or not.

The referendum should be held by the prime minister only after seeking approval from a joint sitting of the parliament, the petitions suggested.

