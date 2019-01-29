SC hears review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear today (Tuesday) a petition seeking review of its verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel will hear the case in Islamabad.

Last year, on Oct 31, a SC bench headed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar set aside the conviction of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death for blasphemy. The 56-page verdict overturned the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and directed authorities to release her from prison.

Following her acquittal, protests erupted across the country and continued for three days before being brought to an end with an agreement between the government and demonstrators.

Case history

Asia Bibi, a mother of five, had been on death row since 2010 after she was convicted on charges of committing blasphemy during an argument with three Muslim women in Sheikhupura.

Her case drew the attention of international rights groups and swiftly became the most high-profile in the country.

If the court refuses to allow the appeal, it will remove the last legal hurdle facing Bibi, who remains in protective custody.

Comments

comments