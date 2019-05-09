SC orders revival of Karachi Circular Railway in a month

KARACHI: Expressing displeasure over non-implementation of its orders, the Supreme Court on Thursday once again directed the authorities concerned to restore the Karachi Circular Railway within a month.

The direction came during the hearing of a case pertaining to encroachments in the metropolis.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who headed a bench of the apex court at its Karachi registry, directed the railways secretary to remove encroachments from the railway lands within a period of two weeks.

“Don’t you know what the order had we passed,” the judge asked, censuring the railways secretary and other officials over their failure to implement the court’s orders.

The bench directed the Sindh chief secretary to launch an anti-encroachment operation with the help of the Karachi mayor and other relevant officials to clear the railway lands of encroachments.

Last year, the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to immediately revive the Karachi Circular Railway.

The top court directed the civic authorities to clear all railway tracks across the city of encroachments.

The Divisional Superintendent of the Pakistan Railways informed the court that railway tracks in various areas of the city had been encroached upon.

