KARACHI: “The Supreme Court verdict in deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification case also applies on Pakistan People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur and others for hiding their work permit (Iqama),” stated the petitioner’s counsel who challenged the eligibility of PPP leaders in Sindh High Court (SHC), reported ARY News.

The SHC was hearing a case filed against Talpur, Manzoor Wasan, Sohail Anwar Siyal and other PPP leaders on Friday for not disclosing their work permit in nomination papers of General Elections 2018.

During the hearing, the petitioners counsel recalled the apex court’s ruling in the disqualification case of the former premier and maintained that the foreign work permit was the key reason behind his ouster not only as the PM but also Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s president. “On the same ground, the aforementioned verdict is also applicable on the PPP leaders.”

The petitioner sought disqualification of the aforesaid PPP leaders. SHC directed him to submit all the documents of the case apart from ordering PPP counsel Farooq H. Naek to present his arguments in the case.

Hearing was adjourned till Feb 15.

