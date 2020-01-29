SC seeks NAB reply as Omni Group owner wants treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition filed by Anwar Majeed, chairman of the Omni Group and close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking bail in the fake bank accounts case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, was hearing the bail plea.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Bandial asked how can this court take into account the merit of the case when Anwar Majeed is under treatment and has not joined the bureau’s investigation into the case.

Omni group chairman Anwar Majeed didn’t even cooperate with the top court, he noted.

Justice Mazhar Alam, a member of the bench, said the high court had not given any decision with regard to the petitioner’s treatment.

NAB’s investigation against the accused couldn’t be completed because he remained hospitalised, Justice Faisal Arab, another member of the bench remarked, adding the accused wants to go abroad for treatment.

Anwar Majeed’s lawyer informed the judges that his client is under treatment for the last one month and needs to go abroad for a surgical treatment.

