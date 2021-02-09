Fed govt to present leaked video of MPAs as evidence before SC: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to present leaked videos of the lawmakers receiving money for selling out their votes in Senate Elections 2018 as evidence before the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, the evidence would be put up before the apex court in a presidential reference from President Arif Alvi seeking an open ballot during upcoming Senate elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is hearing the presidential reference seeking the court’s advice over open ballot in the upcoming Senate election.

Besides moving to the Supreme Court (SC), the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already passed an ordinance to pave way for holding the Upper House polls.

Earlier in the day, a video has surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

The video obtained by ARY News shows how the loyalty of 20 lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was changed after horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018. The lawmakers had been ousted from the political party by the central leadership after holding a thorough investigation.

It exposed that PTI lawmakers had been made hefty payments in 2018 during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls. The lawmakers can be seen counting banknotes and putting them inside a bag.

Sources told ARY News that the vote-trading had been carried out from February 20 to March 2, 2018.

