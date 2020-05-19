Reopening of shopping malls, markets: SC to review situation after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday said that the decision regarding reopening of shopping malls, markets across the country was till Eid-ul-Fitr and it will be reviewed after Eid, ARY News reported.

The five-member of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed resumed hearing the suo moto case today. Other members of the bench were Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

During the hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan told the top court that coronavirus cases expected to peak in Pakistan by early June, and people were not taking the Covid-19 threat seriously after the apex court ordered to open shopping malls, markets.

Advocate General Sindh also endorsed the opinion saying the lockdown is no more effective as hairdressers, beauty salons and all other shops have allowed to open.

At which, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed stated that the reopening of these shops has nothing to do with SC remarks as police inspectors were permitting businesses to reopen after receiving bribery.

“The court gave earlier orders in the wake of Eid season but it will hold another meeting after the occasion,” CJP Gulzar stated.

Questioning over the policies of the Sindh govt, the CJP said that the provincial government allowing government offices to reopen, but on the other hand the private officers are still closed.

CJP again expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s arrangements in quarantine centres.

“People are not getting basic facilities such as running water and clean washrooms in quarantine centres” he said.

SC also ordered to provide salaries, safety kits to sanitary workers.

Chairman NDMA also appeared before the court and briefed the court on the government’s response to the locust attack.

The apex court adjourned the hearing till June 8.

It must be noted that the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the opening of shopping malls across the country.

The chief justice questioned “rationale” behind closing the markets on the weekend.

“You don’t want to purchase clothes but others do,” the country’s top adjudicator remarked while pointing to officials appearing before the court in the case. He added there are a lot of families that buy new clothes only on the occasion of Eid.

The apex court directed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to allow all the markets in the port city to resume operations and restrained the city administration from sealing shops and business centres.

Comments

comments