SC to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

ISLAMABAD: Five-member bench of the Supreme Cou­rt will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a suo motu case regarding combating the Covid-19 third wave in the country, ARY News reported.

The bench is headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and includes Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The SC registrar office also issued notices to the attorney general, National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and health secretary.

Besides, the apex court also summoned all the chief secretaries and advocate generals of the four provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is reeling under the third wave of coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 146 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 17,957.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,696 new infections were detected when 48,740 samples were tested during this period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.63%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 825,519 with the addition of 4,696 new cases. Thus far, 717,009 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has climbed to 5,490.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 303,182, Sindh 283,560, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 118,413, Islamabad 754,98, Balochistan 22,369, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,187 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,310.

