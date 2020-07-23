ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has rejected plea of Mirza Iftikharuddin to halt trial in derogatory video case against the judiciary and judges, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan today heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing the accused refused to accept indictment and pleaded the court through his lawyer to stop the trial of the case until judgement from the trial court.

“Two cases were registered on the base of a single video”, the lawyer of Iftikharuddin added.

To this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the top court is hearing the contempt case and there is no link between cyber crimes and terrorism charges in the under trial case in the SC.

The SC said that the trial court will pass judgement according to the evidence and summoned progress report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the case.

Later, the Supreme Court adjourned the further proceedings of the case for three weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo motu notice of a video clip of Mirza Iftikharuddin on June 25 in which he had used derogatory language against the judiciary and judges.

